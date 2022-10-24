Who is Kurt Warner's Wife? Everything To Know About Brenda Warner

How Did Kurt Warner and Brenda Warner Meet?

Brenda met the struggling University of Northern Iowa quarterback, at country-western staple, Wild E. Coyote bar, but she was not looking for a partner at the time. Being a single mother, recently discharged from the Marines, attending college, and making ends meet did not leave much room for dating.

“Timing, fate, whatever you want to say, that dance ends with us partnered up,” Kurt told People in December 2021. “I asked her to keep dancing and that’s really how this whole thing started, a chance meeting when she didn’t want to go out, I didn’t want to and somebody forced us to go out, and all of this came from it.”

Kurt is not a man to waste any time, so the next day, the struggling athlete arrived at Brenda’s parent’s residence. Apparently, he found out where she lived from a mutual friend, and she was understandably skeptical about the whole situation.

Kurt got to meet Brenda’s children, and they quickly took to him. The day he showed up unannounced, Brenda saw him playing with Zach and realized this was the man who was meant to be her husband and the father of her children.

“He fell in love with my kids before he fell in love with me,” she told People. “That’s when I knew he was worthy of being in our lives, of our love.”