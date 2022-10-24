Who is Kurt Warner's Wife? Everything To Know About Brenda Warner

What Does Brenda Warner Do For a Living?

The First Things First Foundation came to be in 2001 when the married couple decided they wanted to spread the message of Christianity while helping the poor. Another charitable organization founded by them was the Treasure House, a safe home for people like their son Zach who have developmental disabilities.

The organizations aimed to teach the public how to properly care for those in need, whether it’s through good deeds or religion, or both.

The former Marine dabbled in writing as well later in life. She published books that became instant bestsellers: “First Things First: The Rules of Being a Warner,” in 2009 and a memoir “One Call Away: Answering Life’s Challenges with Unshakable Faith,” in 2011. Between her connection to her husband and her successful books, she began receiving opportunities to speak across the U.S.

She used these opportunities to share her beliefs and how they were a rock for her and Kurt through the hardest parts of life. The author shared several examples illustrating how her faith got her through life’s unexpected turns: a healthy baby’s tragic injury in a bathtub, betrayal, divorce, poverty, and a deadly disaster.

In addition to writing and speaking, Brenda also took up welding at the age of 50. Her late father worked as a welder all his life and passed away at the age of 50.

She uses her newfound skill to create jewelry and art, and donates the proceeds to their active living community, Treasure House. Their hope is to open more of the charities internationally and impact the world’s treatment of those with developmental disabilities.