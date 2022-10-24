Who is Kurt Warner's Wife? Everything To Know About Brenda Warner

What Does Kurt Warner Do Now?

From a benched college quarterback to washed-up assistant coach to playing in the Arena Football League to the St. Louis Rams and then finally to Super Bowl XXXIV. Kurt changed NFL history forever.

The Dancing with the Stars alum subscribes to the opinion that any love story worthwhile needs to be taken a single day at a time. This leads to appreciation and creates endurance. That mental and emotional endurance certainly helped Kurt on and off the field.

The NFL quarterback joined the St. Louis Rams in 1998 and in 2000, he led the team to the Super Bowl and was awarded MVP. The star footballer went on to play 11 more seasons between the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals before retiring from professional football in 2010.

In 2017, the committee inducted him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He spoke on how important it is to not miss your moments during his enshrinement speech and further stated the importance of character:

“If there’s one thing this process has revealed, it’s that those pinnacle accomplishments on the field were simply byproducts of the moments that made the foundation of the man who stands here this evening.”

Kurt now works part-time as an analyst for the NFL Network.