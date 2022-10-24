Who is Kurt Warner's Wife? Everything To Know About Brenda Warner

Who is Brenda Warner?

Brenda was born Brenda Carney Meoni on June 17, 1967, in West Virginia before moving to Iowa. During her high school years, she was extremely invested in the Christian church.

After graduating high school, she enrolled in the U.S. Marine Corps so she could attend college debt-free. During her time in the armed forces, she married her first husband and had her firstborn child, Zachary.

Brenda took a hardship discharge from the Marine Corps in January 1990, after her ex-husband accidentally dropped 3 ½ month old Zach in the bathtub, causing him to suffer a traumatic brain injury that left him partially blind and with developmental disabilities.

While she was pregnant with daughter Jesse, People reported that her first husband cheated on her, and they divorced before the baby’s arrival.

Brenda rarely left the house. She had two children, dwindling food stamps, and nursing school homework to manage. Ironically, it was her mother who ended up taking her out to line dance that fateful day when she met Kurt.