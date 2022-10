1997

Fraser headlined the family film George of the Jungle, which also starred Leslie Mann and Thomas Haden Church. Mann — who was already in a relationship with husband Judd Apatow at the time — later said that Fraser was her “work crush” during filming. “He was just delightful and funny,” the This Is 40 star told Busy Phillips in 2019. “I was like, ‘Judd, I love Brendan.’ And he’s like, ‘I know.'”