2018

Fraser opened up about his near-disappearance from Hollywood in a GQ profile, in which he revealed his health issues, explained the viral AOL Build interview and came forward with his allegations about Berk. “I changed houses; I went through a divorce,” he said of the Q&A. “Some kids were born. I mean, they were born, but they’re growing up. I was going through things that mold and shape you in ways that you’re not ready for until you go through them.”