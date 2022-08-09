2022

In April, Brennan spoke publicly about Cami’s cancer returning.

“Those closest to me know that my wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient,” he wrote via Instagram. “There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers.”

He added the hashtags: “#stomachcancer #hopeforstomachcancer #prayersforhealing #stage4needsmore.”