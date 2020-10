Brian Sues Vanessa

In the midst of their bitter custody battle, Green sued Marcil, alleging that she never paid him back money that he started loaning her in 2000. According to the court documents filed by the Anger Management actor in January 2012 and obtained by TMZ at the time, Green alleged that Marcil agreed to pay him back upwards of $200,000, but refused to give him the money when he asked for it in November 2011.