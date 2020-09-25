Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil’s Bumpy Past

Lawsuit Dismissed

The Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled in October 2012 that the statue of limitations had run out after Green failed to file his case against Marcil sooner, per TMZ. The cast was then dismissed. Marcil addressed the lawsuit on Instagram in November 2018. “They lost … a civil case asking me for 200,000,” she wrote, referring to Green and Fox. “I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all ‘Frivolous’ They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody.”