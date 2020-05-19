A Dream … or Nightmare Come True

The actor revealed that around Halloween last year when Fox was away filming, he dreamt that when she came back, things were distant and weird.

“Then she got back from being out of the country and working and we were distant. It was almost exactly what I had dreamed,” Green said. After a few weeks, he brought it up to her. “I had sent her a text that day saying, ‘Hey, I’ve given you a couple of weeks. I understand if you’re jet-lagged and if that’s the case and you’re tired and recouping and I totally understand that. Should I be concerned about our marriage? If that’s not the case.’ And she responded back, ‘Hey let’s talk about it later.’ So, right away I was thinking, ‘That’s not very good.'”