Keeping It Cordial for the Kids

The exes know that their split will also affect their sons. “They have friends that they go to school with [and] the D-word is like this grenade that you throw in a room and most couples that are going through divorce, they’re bitter, they hate each other, they resent certain situations, they talk trash about each other,” Green said. “There’s no reason for it to be with us. Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me, I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. I know that as far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided, let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that no matter what, we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids and we’ll still do family vacations and we’ll do holidays as a family and that kind of stuff.”