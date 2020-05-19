What He Knows About MGK

Although he’s never met the Beyond the Lights star, Green said that Fox told him “he’s a really just nice, genuine guy,” and he trusts her. “She’s always had really good judgment, and I don’t want people to think that her or he’s the villain or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press and take sides on and judge and critique, but it’s not new for us,” the Anger Management alum said. “I don’t want this guy, Colson, who I’ve never met, who she said nothing but really kind things about, I don’t want him to be vilified because nobody did anything wrong.”