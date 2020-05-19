When They Split

The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles alum also revealed that the split happened toward the end of 2019. “Since the end of the year, we’ve really been trying to, sort of, be apart and figure out what life is now because it’s a big change for both of us. It’s not something that you go into a marriage considering. I went into a marriage, and Megan did also, thinking ‘OK, we’re getting married. This is a choice for life. This is somebody that I want to share the rest of my life with and have a family with,’” he said. “I think for me, that might have been a bit of a downfall because I think I became just too complacent.”