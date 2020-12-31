Pics Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Vacation at the Resort He Married Megan Fox: Pics By Emily Longeretta 4 hours ago Courtesy Sharna Burgess/Instagram 4 3 / 4 Extending a Branch The tree Burgess seemingly looked at has a very distinct shape. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News