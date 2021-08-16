Phoebe Dynevor

Dynevor said in a 2014 interview with the Daily Express that she had been dating recruitment executive Simon Merrill for at least one year. During their relationship, the pair traveled to Indonesia, Vietnam and Merrill’s native Thailand. It is unclear when they broke up. Dynevor was later linked to Skins alum Sean Teale in 2017.

Us exclusively confirmed in April 2021 that Dynevor was “going strong” with Pete Davidson after the pair sparked romance rumors weeks earlier. “He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer,” a source revealed. “He’s easy-going and fun to be around.” In August 2021, Us confirmed their split.