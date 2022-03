4. He Comes From a Family of Actors

Lynch’s parents, Finbar Lynch and Niamh Cusack, are also professional actors, who have appeared in the likes of Suffragette, Proof, Property of the State, Hereafter and Testament of Youth. Lynch even credited his cousin, Max Irons, as the inspiration for following in his family’s footsteps. (Irons, for his part, notably appeared in Condor, The White Queen and The Host.)