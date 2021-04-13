Colin Firth (Mark Darcy)

No one pulls off an ugly sweater better! The U.K. native, who also took on the role of Mr. Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, hasn’t stopped wooing fans since playing the reserved and romantic role. In 2011, Firth won best actor at the Academy Awards for his work in The King’s Speech. He also starred in the beloved ensemble film Love Actually in 2003, the hit musical Mamma Mia! in 2008 and 2018’s Marry Poppins Returns.

A vocal opponent of Brexit, Firth applied for dual citizenship in Italy and Britain in 2017. His application was approved. In 2019, he separated from his longtime wife, Livia Giuggioli.