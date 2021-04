Embeth Davidtz (Natasha)

The lovely Natasha! Davidtz, who is perhaps most well-known for playing Miss Honey in Matilda, married Jason Sloane in 2002. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Charlotte, that same year. Their son, Asher, came along in 2005.

Career-wise, Davidtz has worked on the television shows Mad Men, Californication, In Treatment, Ray Donovan and The Morning Show in recent years.