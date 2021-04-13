Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones)

The leading lady had an illustrious career both before and after the success of Bridget Jones. In 2019, she starred as Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, which won her the best actress award at the 2020 Oscars.

Prior to her starring role, she took a six-year break from acting, stepping back from the limelight in 2010.

“I have very authentic exchanges with people once again,” the Texas native explained in an interview published by Vulture in September 2016. “Six years. It was important, that time. You’re not in people’s consciousness anymore, so they don’t immediately make the connection. It’s a quieter life, and I love it.”

During an appearance at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in October 2014, the actress made headlines for her unrecognizable appearance, causing the public to speculate that she’d undergone plastic surgery.

In August 2016, she penned an op-ed about how much pressure women are put under regarding their looks, mentioning in the piece that she did not get a face and eye lift.

“Not that it’s anyone’s business, but I did not make a decision to alter my face and have surgery on my eyes,” Zellweger wrote in the Huffington Post at the time. “Although we have evolved to acknowledge the importance of female participation in determining the success of society, and take for granted that women are standard bearers in all realms of high-profile position and influence, the double standard used to diminish our contributions remain.”