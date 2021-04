Sally Philips (Shazza)

Shazza gives the best advice, doesn’t she? Philips married Andrew Bermejo in 2003. The pair welcomed three sons before their divorce in 2017.

In 2016, the Hong Kong native took Jane Austen’s work for another spin when she starred in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Next up, she’ll appear alongside Kelly Preston in Off the Rails. The film will be Preston’s final role after her death in July 2020.