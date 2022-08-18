Bridget on Sleeping With Hef
Marquardt revealed that she always wanted to “go first” when hooking up with Hefner after group nights out because she felt it was the “cleanest” option, adding that the sexual encounters were “definitely no more than a minute.” She also recalled not being ready to sleep with him during her first night out.
“I was still just gonna watch and then and then [another girl] was like, ‘Aren’t you gonna go?’ It’s like, ‘You need to go.’ And I was like, ‘I would rather not.’ And she’s like, ’Well, then probably won’t be invited back.’ So then I was like, ‘OK,’” Marquardt told McDonald.Back to top