Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

News

Everything Bridget Marquardt Has Said About ‘Girls Next Door,’ Playboy, Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson

By
Playboy Past Everything Bridget Has Said About Girls Next Door Kendra Hugh Hefner
 Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
7
1 / 7
podcast
<script class="optanon-category-C0004">
window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads());
googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();
googletag.enableServices();
});
</script>

Bridget on Sleeping With Hef

Marquardt revealed that she always wanted to “go first” when hooking up with Hefner after group nights out because she felt it was the “cleanest” option, adding that the sexual encounters were “definitely no more than a minute.” She also recalled not being ready to sleep with him during her first night out.

“I was still just gonna watch and then and then [another girl] was like, ‘Aren’t you gonna go?’ It’s like, ‘You need to go.’ And I was like, ‘I would rather not.’ And she’s like, ’Well, then probably won’t be invited back.’ So then I was like, ‘OK,’” Marquardt told McDonald.

Back to top