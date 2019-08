Calling ‘Em out

Brielle was slammed for promoting a weight loss supplement on her Instagram page in April 2019, with one commenter in particular accusing her of deleting any backlash she received. “You’re a ducking [sic] coward for deleting the comments that call you out Jesus Christ,” the person wrote. “No I have words blocked and you’re a coward for commenting from a fake account,” Brielle responded, adding, “Show yourself.”