No Advice Needed

In April 2019, the reality star made it clear she wasn’t here for advice she received from a fan who suggested she cut down on her lip injection appointments. “Your [sic] a beauty but maybe less filler on the lips. I go every 90 days one injection,” the commenter advised. Brielle posted his private message on Instagram Stories, writing, “’He says to have less filler yet gets his done ever 90 days? I do mine ONCE A YEAR!! Mind blown.” She added that she was “waiting on them to get smaller without having to dissolve them.” “Yeah i have big lips i see ur [sic] comments daily but there’s nothing i can do til they go down themselves,” she wrote. “And honestly i like them!’