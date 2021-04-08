Exclusive Bringing Up Bates’ Katie Bates Is Engaged to Travis Clark After 1 Year of Courting By Erin Crabtree April 8, 2021 @dariankaiaphotography 4 3 / 4 Perfect Backdrop The proposal happened in a gazebo that overlooked the ocean. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News