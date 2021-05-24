Exclusive

Bringing Up Bates’ Nathan Bates Is Engaged to Esther Keyes After Romantic 3-State Proposal: ‘I Wanted It to Be Perfect’

By
Bringing Up Bates Nathan Bates Is Engaged Esther Keyes
Nathan Bates and Esther Keyes. Photography by Isaiah Garrido
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

A Beautiful Moment

Keyes’ hair blew in the breeze as Nathan got down on one knee in front of a “marry me” marquee.

Back to top