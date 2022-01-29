2003

For Aguilera, though, the real start of their rivalry began in 2003, when she and Spears performed alongside Madonna at the MTV VMAs. While singing “Like A Virgin,” the MDNA singer kissed Spears and the cameras cut over to her ex Justin Timberlake for his reaction. (The couple called it quits in 2002 after three years of dating.) As a result, Aguilera’s smooch with Madonna was mostly ignored, leaving the Life of the Party actor feeling slighted.

“It was weird. And you know why they cut away for it? Because they cut away to get Justin [Timberlake]‘s reaction,” Aguilera recalled during a 2018 Radio Andy interview, adding that it was a “cheap shot” by the producers. “I definitely saw the newspaper the next day. It was like, ‘Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that one.'”