2012

As Spears prepared to make her debut as a judge on The X-Factor, many expected her rivalry with Aguilera — who was a judge on The Voice — to start back up again. However, the “Lady Marmalade” performer wished her former costar nothing but the best. “[We were in the] Mickey Mouse Club. We were very close, and our paths have always crossed and, interestingly, they will continue to cross,” Aguilera told reporters during a 2012 press conference. “I welcome her to this family of fun and entertainment and finding new talent as well.”

Aguilera also shut down any comparisons between her and Spears, telling reporters that she had “no patience” for any rivalry rumors. “I’m not down with [pitting women against women] at this point of my life … It’s a fun thing to be a part of and I think she’ll have fun with it,” she said.