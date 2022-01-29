2018

“Back in the day, when people were comparing me to other artists … I would have loved to be able to squash [any beef] before having an interview,” Aguilera said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2018, while reflecting on the feud-ending benefits of social media. “If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song or something together and squashed it.”

And that duet could still happen: “It’s probably not too late,” the New York native said, adding that she would be “down” to perform with Spears.