January 2022

After Spears’ conservatorship officially came to an end, Aguilera said that she was “happy” her former friend was free. “You know, if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I,” the former reality TV judge said during an appearance on The Enrique Santos Show in January 2022.

Aguilera added that she “will always be here” for the “Circus” musician, and that she hopes to reconnect with her one day. “I love being able to connect like that with other women … it’s very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified.”