June 2021

Following an emotional court hearing in which Spears alleged that she felt “enslaved” by her “abusive” conservatorship, Aguilera shared a statement of support for the “Me Against the Music” singer on Twitter. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” she wrote in June 2021. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

While the “Reflection” musician noted that she was “not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation,” Spears’ emotional testimony made her realize that “this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

She concluded: “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”