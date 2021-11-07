Britney Spears and Kevin Federline: The Way They Were

Saying Yes

When Spears proposed to Federline, he said no because he wanted to be the one to pop the question properly. “It wasn’t like a ‘Will you marry me?’ It wasn’t that straightforward,” Federline recalled at the time. “The way she said it was kind of beating around the bush. Still, I was taken by surprise. I thought the guy was supposed to ask the girl. So a couple of minutes went by and then I asked her. I wasn’t really thinking about asking her right away, but I did without reservation. I’d known for a while that she’s The One.”