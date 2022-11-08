August 2022

Federline alleged in an August interview with the Daily Mail that his two sons with the pop star chose not to attend her June wedding to Asghari but were “happy” for her. Federline also claimed that Sean Preston and Jayden James “struggled” with her often revealing Instagram posts.

The Iran native, for his part, slammed his wife’s ex in an Instagram Story statement. He wrote: “There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Britney was equally “saddened” by her former spouse’s comments in her own Instagram message. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she noted. “It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything.”