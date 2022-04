June 2021

Following Spears’ testimony during her conservatorship hearing, Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said in a statement that the rapper “only hopes [for] the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids.”

Kaplan continued, “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised.”