February 2022

Britney gushed over her beau in a loving Instagram post shared on Valentine’s Day. “This man has been with me through it all !!!!” she wrote. “I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot 🥵 !!!!!” Asghari reciprocated with his own post, sharing a mirror selfie of the couple dressed up for date night. “Women are the most powerful humans on this 🌎 fellas listen up: what they don’t teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman 👩 even if you don’t agree is the 🔑 to a happy life,” he wrote. “What do they say? Oh… Happy wife, happy life ♥️ Happy Valentine’s Day my lioness.”