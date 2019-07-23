Love Lives

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship
 Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram
23
24 / 23

January 2018

Asghari called Spears his “partner in crime” in the caption of a funny Instagram video on New Year’s Day.

Back to top