June 2022

Asghari opened up about his relationship with the “Lucky” pop star in an interview with GQ. He revealed that he and Spears don’t have a joint back account and they trade off who pays for dinner. “We do travel a lot and I am dating a girl that’s very expensive. She has an expensive taste but I do try to incorporate my lifestyle to her as well, and if it was up to me, we would cut down on the traveling and stay at a much cheaper hotel, and we would probably live off of $60 a day,” he said.

The Iranian emigreé also opened up about how he picked an engagement ring for the “Oops I Did It Again” singer. “I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity. Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it,” he told the outlet, adding that he went with “a princess cut, for a real life princess.”

The Can You Keep a Secret actor proposed to Spears at their home. “We do have videos of it but that’s only for our eyes,” he told GQ. “I didn’t tell anybody [about the proposal] to be honest with you. I didn’t want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her.”

Asghari wouldn’t reveal any details about the upcoming nuptials but he did reveal a date had been set.