May 2022

One month after announcing they were expecting a baby, the pair announced they had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“It is with out deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” an image shared via Instagram on both of their profiles read. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”