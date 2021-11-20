Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2021

Asghari gave his most candid quotes about his relationship with Britney during an interview with Randall Emmett on the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

“It was like that attraction and that love was built over time. I was like, ‘Oh s—t. I’m meeting a real human being that has passion.’ And you know what’s crazy? … The fact that someone so successful, someone — it’s going to help me down the line, it’s helping me as we speak — is that someone that’s on her level or her level of success could be so sweet and so humble, you know what I mean?” he said. “Versus you meet some people that are not so successful that don’t have that attitude. You understand how these people that are on the level as she is, why she’s there because they make people fall in love with them. Just like her, just like the Rock. They make people feel amazing being around them. It’s the energy when they enter a room, it’s so amazing you know. That’s what helps me, and I hope I have that energy.”

The actor added that Britney is taking the lead when it comes to wedding planning.

“She’s wearing the pants. And something with my relationship is, it’s very hard, but something about a secret and something about spontaneous things and privacy — you don’t get that anymore – so I’m really trying to respect that. Not only for her but for me,” he said. “Because I want to have this amazing future, and if you practice that now, I think it’s always going to be there.”