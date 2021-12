GLAAD Honor

Ricky Martin presented Spears with the GLAAD Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in April 2018 for the positive impact she has had on the LGBTQ community over the years. “I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what’s ‘normal,’ and to be different is unusual or seen as strange. But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing,” she said during her acceptance speech.