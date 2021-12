Las Vegas Residency

Spears kicked off Piece of Me in December 2013. She performed a number of her greatest hits, including “Oops! … I Did It Again,” “I’m a Slave 4 U,” “Stronger” and “Till the World Ends.” The show was named the Best of Las Vegas in 2015 and 2017. A revamped version opened in February 2016 with the addition of songs from Spears’ album Glory.