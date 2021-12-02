Britney Spears’ Biggest Accomplishments Since Her Comeback

Planned Second Vegas Residency

After Us broke the news that the Crossroads actress had signed a deal to stay on the Las Vegas Strip following the end of Piece of Me, she confirmed in October 2018 that she was working on a new residency titled Britney: Domination. She was reportedly expected to earn more than $500,000 per show, which would have made her the highest-paid act in Sin City, but she ultimately canceled Domination one month before its scheduled February 2019 launch to take care of her ill father, Jamie.