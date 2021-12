The End of Her Conservatorship

After a years-long battle to end the conservatorship she was placed under in 2008, Britney finally gained her freedom in November 2021. “That beautiful … nice … and warm f–king fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!!” she wrote via Instagram two weeks after the court ruling. “Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks 🕯🕯🕯 !!!”