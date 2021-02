Coming to Her Defense

Asghari promptly hit back at author Kelly Oxford in September 2020 when she said that Britney’s Instagram is “too scary” because of one of the singer’s video uploads. “What’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think,” he replied. “We need more people like her and less Karen’s. Also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago …”