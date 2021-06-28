AJ McLean

“When I met Britney, Britney was living in the same apartment complex as me when she was doing The Mickey Mouse Club. She was the sweetest, sweetest girl,” the Backstreet Boys singer said during the June 27 episode of his “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. “I can speak for myself: I was 14 when Backstreet Boys started. As a young person, boy or girl, thrust into this business, it makes your head spin. I would compare the level of insanity with Britney to what happened to Princess Diana. It’s sad to see what has transpired over the last 13 years.”

The boy bander continued: “Me personally, I don’t agree with it. I don’t agree with the conservatorship lasting as long as it has. I only know one side. I don’t know what is going through the parents’ minds. In my opinion, I think it should have ended a while ago or at least dumbed down a bit. It doesn’t seem fair. I do hope that the resolute is that this poor girl gets her life back. Just to be able to go to the grocery store by yourself. Be able to go get a physical if you’re feeling sick.”

He concluded: “At the end of the day, the truth will come out. I am 100 million percent on the #FreeBritney train because I completely agree with it. All of us should just pray for Britney and also pray for her family, because, again, I can’t even imagine as a parent what is going through her mom and her dad’s mind. I want to put out a prayer for all of them.”