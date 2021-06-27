Chris Crocker

Years after their “Leave Britney Alone” video went viral in 2007, Crocker spoke to NPR about why their then-radical words still ring true. “To hear all these lists of just the different things she’s having to endure made me so angry on one hand, and then on the other end, my heart was just so happy that she’s able to say all of this, and with such conviction,” Crocker said in an interview published June 27. “I really think most people are weary of any statements on social media or anything because we don’t know if she can control that or not. You know, hearing her say, ‘No, I want the public to be able to hear this,’ and then go on and be so empowered … I was just so happy for her. But I did get emotional. I think, like a lot of people, it was just really hard to hear.”