Iggy Azalea

The rapper was called out on social media for not addressing the testimony right away, but Azalea pointed out that she addressed the treatment of Britney when their collaboration, “Pretty Girls,” was released in 2015. “I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater,” Azalea tweeted on June 26.

She added that she signed non-disclosure agreements that prevented her from speaking out much. “Iam [sic] actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful. Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world,” she wrote. “If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her. Other than that – I’m good.”

The Australian continued, “I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out. I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE.”