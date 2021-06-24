News

Britney Spears Speaks Out at Conservatorship Hearing: Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Rally Behind Her

By
Tan France Reveals Which Queer Eye Costar He Shared His Baby News With First Jonathan Van Ness
Jonathan Van Ness  Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
30
19 / 30
podcast

Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star tweeted, “My heart 💔 #FreeBritney.”

Back to top