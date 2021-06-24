Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The “Cry Me a River” singer, who dated Britney from 1999 to 2002, reacted after hearing his “What It’s Like to Be Me” collaborator’s statement. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” Timberlake tweeted on Wednesday night.

He continued in a second tweet, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

In a third post, he shared that both he and wife Jessica Biel, whom he married in 2012, support the pop star’s fight for freedom, writing, “Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”