News Britney Spears Speaks Out at Conservatorship Hearing: Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Rally Behind Her By Nicole Massabrook June 24, 2021 MediaPunch/Shutterstock 30 20 / 30 Lisa Rinna The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tweeted the hashtag, “#FreeBritney.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News