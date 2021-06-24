Meghan McCain

“I feel physically sick about this Britney Spears news — I think because it’s about so much more,” tweeted the View cohost. “Women not being heard, not being trusted, accused of being crazy at any slight deviation from a perfect veneer. We as a society have utterly failed her and her dad should be in jail.”

She continued: “This goes beyond any normal courts, there should be human rights violations investigations. Britney Spears was held captive, out in the open and we gawked at her and didn’t listen. This is how we treat famous women. Thank God she didn’t kill herself. There is a rot in our culture.”